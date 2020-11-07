Sunday, November 8, 2020
    Flick Home Run !




    ■ ■ ■ Appstore BEST of 2012 (PAID/GROSSING) ■ ■ ■

    Flick your finger and make a homerun.
    You can expertise an actual baseball batting by way of the bodily pendulum.

    This is a sport in which you’ll be able to expertise varied throws primarily based on the pendulum. The ball will fly additional when you can hit the ball straight with the short flick. Experience a “real-life like” batting simulation.

    ■ Easy Control—————————
    You solely use flick to regulate the batting for this sport. The extra correct you flick your finger to hit the ball; it’s extra possible that you may be a home-run hitter.
    The rule is straightforward. Flick your finger with the identical feeling in which you’d swing a bat in actual life. Think of your finger as a bat, and flick it with pace and accuracy. That’s all.

    ■ Movement of the ball——————
    Various sorts of throws are materialized into “real-life like” emotions. Different pitches pull out completely different varied sorts of actions. Thus, the batter might miss the timing and could be exhausting to hit.

    ■ 10 GAME mode————————
    You can take pleasure in this sport by way of 5 sorts of mode.
    Minor & Major Mode- Hit as many home-runs as you’ll be able to; so far as you’ll be able to.
    Multiplayer Mode- You can compete with different gamers by way of Game Center.
    Moon-Star Mode- Try for a document with the given 9 balls.
    Training Mode- You can observe with completely different sorts of pitches.
    *Bunt mode ( want minor 15step): Drop the ball on the goal of the ground accurately.
    *Total mode ( want bunt 10000 level ) : You’ll meet many several types of the balls from the start of the sport.
    *Faster & sooner ( want complete 25000 level ) : Head-to-head with solely fastballs.
    *Jiant mode ( want F&F 10000 level ) : Match with a Giant pitcher
    *Cutter mode ( want Jiant 12000 level ) : Match with cutterballs which might minimize the baseball bat.

    ■ add 28 Achievement Bonus————–
    1 Achievement = 1 degree up bonus!!!

    ■ Level Up System———————–
    You can select and improve 1 of three expertise each time the exp turns into full.-
    Power: You can improve the ability of the bat
    Accuracy: You can improve the accuracy of the batting
    Batting Eye: You can know forward of the subsequent ball’s sample

    ■ Home-Run Tip!—————————
    1.Make a full swing with a quick batting-speed!
    2.Hit the ball adopted from the varied thrown sample with an correct swing!
    3.Let’s keep watch over the ball till the top and predict the change of the sample!
    4.Let’s be assured and make a full swing!

    ■ FAQ ————————————-
    Q : How does STEP UP SYSTEM?
    A : STEP UP = More balls
    ex) Minor 1 step = 3 balls
    Minor 2 step = 6 balls




