Speedway Fuel & Speedy Rewards

The Speedway app places comfort within the palm of your hand.

The Gas Price/Store Locator offers you a hand to find the closest handy Speedway with up-to-date gasoline costs.

Speedy Rewards members may also maintain monitor of factors, view membership statuses to know when your subsequent free merchandise is coming your approach, and sustain on the most recent bonus level affords, redemption objects, and sweepstakes prizes.

Features you may take pleasure in:

• Handy Shake-To-Show card possibility immediately brings up your Speedy Rewards Card

•The devoted Wallet part retains all of your Digital Cards and Coupons in a single place.

• Redeem your Digital Coupons and pay along with your Digital Speedy Cash Gift Cards with out having to scan your Speedy Rewards card first.

• Passbook compatibility permits you to add your Speedy Rewards card and Digital Speedy Cash Gift playing cards to Passbook for faster entry.

• In-app messages for Rewards and Updates.

For extra info observe us on Facebook at http://www.fb.com/SpeedwayStores









