THE WORLD’S BEST-SELLING TRADING CARD GAME!

It’s Time to Duel! Enjoy thrilling Duels towards gamers from around the globe and characters from the animated TV collection! Collect playing cards that symbolize highly effective Monsters, magical Spells and shocking Traps to construct a profitable Deck to smite your foes. Limitless play offline or on-line and distinctive weekly challenges makes Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL GENERATION the proper free-to-play Trading Card Game for all gamers.

ANYONE CAN PLAY: From new Duelists to skilled gamers, DUEL GENERATION is a sport that anybody can decide up and play. A Tutorial is included to help new gamers in addition to a marketing campaign mode that lets gamers deal with simpler opponents till they’re able to tackle better challengers!

THOUSANDS OF CARDS: Over 6,000 playing cards will likely be accessible to gather, from Blue-Eyes White Dragon to Bujins, with much more to be launched sooner or later!

WEEKLY CHALLENGES: Each week the sport options the chance to battle a recent lineup of progressively harder opponents for brand spanking new playing cards that may be added to your Decks.

OFFLINE & ONLINE PLAY: All sport modes function limitless free play – good for honing your expertise!

DUEL GENERATION is probably the most full free-to-play card sport expertise on cell. Whether you’re a starting Trading Card Game participant or a seasoned veteran, there’s one thing for everybody to take pleasure in.

Compatibility:

iPad Mini, 1st Gen

iPad Mini, 2nd Gen

iPad, 2nd Gen

iPad/iPad Air, third Gen, 4th Gen

Supports iOS variations 6.0 and Up.

Languages supported:

* English

* French

* Italian

* German

* Spanish

©1996 KAZUKI TAKAHASHI

©2011 NAS * TV TOKYO









