Sunday, November 8, 2020
    Clumsy Ninja




    Meet Clumsy Ninja, probably the most hapless ninja ever to grace a touchscreen!

    Train him, throw him, tickle him, and even tie balloons to him. Everything you do will make Clumsy Ninja extra skillful, and assist him discover his lacking good friend, Kira.

    Clumsy Ninja is the subsequent technology of interactive characters! He can sense, really feel, transfer, and react uniquely each time. Prepare to be amazed…oh, and please take excellent care of him!

    BELT UP
    Train your ninja to study new methods and super-special Ninja Moves! Impress his sensei and earn new Ninja Belts in your strategy to discover Kira, or simply have enjoyable with over 70 distinctive interactive objects, together with trampolines, punch luggage, ball weapons, a hen, and… a squirrel!

    ADVENTURE TIME
    You and your ninja will journey to new places, play new video games, meet new characters, full quests, and unlock enjoyable new objects to play with. How many will you uncover?

    CUSTOMIZE
    Customize Clumsy Ninja’s fits, belts, and headbands to match your fashion. Take photographs of your ninja’s craziest stunts. Keep your eyes peeled: there are a lot of surprises ready for you!

    UNFORGETTABLE MOMENTS
    Clumsy Ninja is a dwelling digital good friend who thinks and acts with actual intelligence – and plenty of clumsiness! You’ll expertise distinctive moments together with your ninja and his companions each time you play!

    FIRST ON TOUCH DEVICES!
    Clumsy Ninja is the primary recreation on contact gadgets to ever use the EUPHORIA simulation expertise – producing probably the most plausible character you’ve got ever seen.

    PLEASE NOTE! Clumsy Ninja is free to play, nevertheless it comprises objects that may be bought for actual cash. You can toggle these purchases on/off within the “”Restrictions”” menu in your machine.

    Optimized for: iPhone 4S and above, iPod 5, iPad 2 and above and iPad Mini and above.
    Requires iOS 5.1.1 or above.
    Clumsy Ninja is revealed by NaturalMotion Games Ltd




    admin

