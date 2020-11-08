Are you prepared for a no-nonsense, motion packed first individual shooter?

Critical Ops is a fast-paced FPS that may check your reflexes and tactical talent. Experience an intense CT operation. Fight for domination alongside your mates or present the world your talent by main the person scoreboard. Join the aggressive fight in essentially the most skill-based transportable FPS!

The recreation presently options three difficult recreation modes:

DEFUSE

Two groups, two targets! One group attempting to plant and defend the bomb till detonation, the opposite one attempting to defuse it. Dominate the battlefield!

TEAM DEATH MATCH

Two opposing groups battle it out in a timed deathmatch. Make every bullet rely!

GUN GAME

Two groups struggle towards one another with particular person gamers working their very own method by way of all of the weapons within the recreation. Gear Up!

Critical Ops remains to be below growth, however you’ll be able to obtain and play the sport now! We will preserve engaged on the sport repeatedly to repair bugs, enhance optimization and add a ton of latest options and content material to the sport! Critical Ops is and all the time can be a free-to-play recreation. Purchases come solely to visually customise your weapons with skins.

