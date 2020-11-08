Dungeon Quest

Embark on a journey to search out the perfect loot and defeat all challengers on this really free-to-play Offline Action RPG.

Featuring randomized loot, dynamically generated dungeons, and 4 acts every with their very own legendary boss awaiting. Journey by limitless flooring of more and more troublesome enemies whereas amassing the perfect gadgets potential and competing with your folks in our Battle Arena aggressive leagues.

Equip your Wizard, Warrior, or Rogue with infinitely customizable weapons and armor to assist destroy the fundamental evils plaguing the land. There are all the time new methods to conquer your foes! Upgrade your gear with our Crystal and Mythstone crafting system. Make your character much more highly effective utilizing our Gear-Based Skill and Talent system.

Tired of taking part in alone? Bring your different characters into fight with you to realize expertise and loot alongside your hero utilizing our Hireling system. Or perhaps you will come throughout one of many many endearing companions included in our Pet system!

Features Include:

• Play for so long as you need no content material or pay partitions

• Equip your Wizard, Warrior, or Rogue with wonderful randomized loot you discover in your journey!

• Never combat in the identical dungeon twice! Climb your approach by limitless randomly generated flooring.

• Test your talent towards considered one of 4 Legendary bosses on the finish of each Act!

• Bring your different characters into your adventures utilizing the brand new Hireling System!

•Manage your participant AI to create your personal military of Adventurers!

• Native Controller integration for iOS7 with full HUD assist!

• Customize the Dungeons’ problem and rewards by select between 8 enemy energy ranges.

• New Pet System that permits you to select a follower to assist in your journey.

Devices Supported:

iPhone 4 and better units

iPod Touch fifth Gen and better units

iPad 2 and better units

We are devoted to creating Dungeon Quest the perfect ARPG on cell! New content material can be added repeatedly, so observe us on our boards, Twitter, or Facebook to get the most recent information!

Please give us your suggestions or feedback, and assist us make Dungeon Quest even BETTER!

Web: www.shinyboxgames.com/weblog/

Email us for assist: [email protected]

Talk with us and different gamers on our Forums: http://boards.dungeon-quest.com/

Follow our updates on Facebook: https://www.fb.com/pages/Dungeon-Quest/532814623416543

Send us a Tweet: https://twitter.com/DungeonQuest_SB









