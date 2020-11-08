Flow Free® is an easy but addictive puzzle recreation.

Connect matching colours with pipe to create a Flow®. Pair all colours, and canopy all the board to unravel every puzzle. But be careful, pipes will break in the event that they cross or overlap!

Free play by means of a whole lot of ranges, or race towards the clock in Time Trial mode. Gameplay ranges from easy and relaxed, to difficult and frenetic, and all over the place in between. How you play is as much as you. So, give Flow Free a strive, and expertise “mind like water”!

*** Flow Free options ***

* Content

– Over 2,500 free ranges accessible in Free Play mode, and new Daily Puzzles each day!

– 10 totally different board sizes

– Free Classic, Bonus, Bridges, Mania, Extreme, and Jumbo degree packs

– Additional degree packs accessible for buy

* Challenge

– Game Center achievements as you resolve ranges and full packs

– Track your completion of every degree in Free Play mode

– Strive for accuracy in Free Play utilizing the fewest, best strikes

– Strive for pace in Time Trial for probably the most and quickest solves

– 20 scored Time Trial variants to select from by board dimension and length

* Look & Feel

– Smooth, polished contact interplay

– Colorful UI

– Fun sound results

– Clean vector graphics and animations

– Labels accessible for shade impaired gamers

Enjoy.









