Homicide Squad: Hidden Crimes

Put your detective expertise to the take a look at with this riveting crime investigation recreation. Plunge into the haunting tales of Homicide Squad and convey criminals to justice!

Join the well-known Detectives Turino and Lamonte and assist return legislation and order to the streets of New York. A sequence of sensational murders has turned town the other way up, from a bloody fountain to a person frozen in a barrel of water. Head to the crime scenes and present your sleuthing skills. To clear up these dreadful homicides, you must be painstakingly diligent since you’ll must:

EXPLORE a number of areas for clues,

FIND AND USE hidden objects,

INTERROGATE suspects,

ANALYZE clues within the laboratory,

SOLVE crimes and arrest perpetrators!

While this recreation is totally free to play, you might have the power to unlock non-obligatory bonuses by way of in-app purchases from inside the recreation. You could disable in-app purchases in your machine settings.

● Nearly 900 absorbing quests to sort out

● 29 gorgeous areas

● 10 distinctive and sophisticated instances

● 58 unforgettable characters

● Game Center Support

● iPhone 8+, iPhone X Display assist

● iPad Pro Display Support

Plus, extra legal instances, areas, characters, quests and ranges are coming in common updates which are completely FREE!

Game accessible in: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Traditional Chinese

