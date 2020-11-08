Unleash your interior Dancer with Just Dance Now!

Enjoy Just Dance’s biggest choreographies with out a online game console! You merely want your smartphone as a controller and an internet-connected display (pc, iPad, Apple TV, Chromecast or Smart TV). (1)

More data on www.justdancenow.com

Dance to your favourite hits amongst greater than 300 accessible songs together with 42 songs from the most recent installment accessible solely on online game consoles, Just Dance 2017!

Juju on that Beat (TZ Anthem) by Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

Let It Go by Disney’s Frozen

Animals by Martin Garrix

Starships by Nicki Minaj

Gangnam Style by Psy

Happy by Pharrell Williams

Watch Me (Whip/ Nae Nae) by Silentó

The Greatest by Sia

Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars

I Gotta Feeling by Black Eyed Peas

#That energy by will.i.am ft Justin Bieber

Enjoy the Just Dance expertise:

• Instant: you possibly can dance to your favourite songs in just some faucets!

• Social: get together with 10, 100, or 1000 gamers if you’d like! You can dance with the whole world!

• Fresh: new songs and unique content material are added each month!

• Customize: create your individual playlists along with your favourite songs and earn cash to unlock new ones!

• HealthKit: See your complete energy burned in Just Dance Now straight in your Healthkit dashboard!

You have a number of choices to get pleasure from Just Dance Now:

1) Use cash to play extra songs! The cash routinely regenerate, however in case you are too excited to attend, go to the Just Dance Now Shop in your smartphone the place you should purchase cash. (2)

2) Or purchase a VIP PASS (2) to entry the total expertise:

– Enjoy limitless entry to the whole catalog of songs, host a vast variety of dance classes, and invite your whole associates to affix you at no cost throughout the period of your subscription.

– Several VIP cross choices. (2)

– Payment will likely be charged to your iTunes account at affirmation of buy.

– Subscription routinely renews except auto-renewal is turned off at the least 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval.

– Account will likely be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval, and your assertion will likely be billed as “”value of renewal””

– Subscriptions could also be managed by the person, and auto-renewal could also be turned off, by going to the person’s Account Settings after buy.

– No cancellation of the present subscription is allowed throughout the energetic subscription interval.

– Any unused portion of a free trial interval, if supplied, will likely be forfeited when the person purchases a subscription.

(1) Internet connection required

(2) Prices are inclined to vary at any time however merchandise will likely be charged primarily based on the charges in impact on the time of affirmation of the order.

A premium cross permits you to entry all of the songs with out adverts.

While the sport will work nice with any connection, we suggest connecting with Wi-Fi or 4G for the most effective expertise.









