The NETGEAR Mobile App (previously NETGEAR AirCard) is the official app for managing your NETGEAR Mobile Hotspots. View your connection, settings, and information utilization from the comfort of the cell app.

*TRACK DATA utilization

*STREAM and VIEW media off your hotspot (M1 Nighthawk solely)

*MONITOR your cell hotspot connection and battery life in real-time

*VIEW CONNECTED Wi-Fi gadgets

*TURN OFF or REBOOT your hotspot

*CONFIGURE APN settings

*VIEW & COMPOSE SMS Messages (relevant fashions solely)

Works with the next cell hotspots designed by NETGEAR:

* Nighthawk M1 Mobile Router

* AT&T Unite / Unite Pro / Unite Express / Unite Explore

* AT&T Mobile Hotspot Elevate 4G

* Telstra Wi-Fi 4G Advanced I & II

* Telstra Ultimate® Mobile Wi-Fi

* Telstra Mobile Wi-Fi 4G

* BigPond Mobile Wi-Fi 4G Advanced I & II

* BigPond Ultimate® Mobile Wi-Fi

* Verizon Jetpack 4G LTE

* NETGEAR AirCard 815S/810S/791L/790S/785S/782S/779S/771S/770S/763S/762S/754S

The following merchandise are *NOT* supported by this app:

* NETGEAR Desktop Routers (use NETGEAR Genie)

* Sprint W801 / 802S Mobile Hotspots

* USB Modems / PC Cards / ExpressCards

NETGEAR Mobile App is supported by NETGEAR. If you expertise any points, please contact us at

[email protected], as we’re unable reply or open tickets primarily based on critiques.









