Perform difficult surgical procedures, handle your personal hospital, and expertise hospital drama in Operate Now: Hospital!

Game Characteristics

• Play probably the most lifelike surgical procedure simulations

• Build your personal hospital

• Hire new medical employees members and prepare them to save lots of lives

• Unlock and perform researches from the all new medical analysis division

• Dive into two fascinating seasons

• Stay tuned! We’re repeatedly creating and including new missions and content material

PERFORM SURGERIES

Performing difficult surgical procedures is on the coronary heart of Operate Now: Hospital. Removing overseas our bodies, repairing bone fractures, and performing tracheotomies are solely among the lifelike operations accessible. As a surgeon, you will have a gradual hand to each make flawless incisions, and thoroughly function on sufferers. Time to throw on the scrubs!

BUILD YOUR OWN HOSPITAL

Build and handle your very personal hospital with Emergency Rooms, Intensive Care Units, and plenty of extra departments. You’ll additionally get to develop and improve your hospital to accommodate new departments with newly employed surgeons! It will take a real hospital director to handle such a powerful well being care facility!

EXPERIENCE A MEDICAL DRAMA

Live dramatic storylines similar to in actual medical TV reveals. Operate Now: Hospital follows the lives of surgeons and hospital employees members resembling Dr. Amy Clarke. As you progress via Seasons 1 and a pair of, this distinctive medical journey will make clear the mysteries surrounding the hospital, its sufferers, and its medical doctors.









