Simply Piano by JoyTunes

Simply Piano is a quick and enjoyable method to study piano, from newbie to professional. Works with any piano or keyboard. Chosen as top-of-the-line iPhone apps for 2016.

– Tons of enjoyable songs like Imagine, Chandelier, All Of Me and Counting Stars, additionally J.S. Bach

– Includes programs for various musical tastes and enjoying ranges

– Learn the fundamentals step-by-step from studying sheet music to enjoying with each arms

– Slow down library songs to decide on your individual tempo for straightforward studying

– Personalized 5-Min Workouts guaranteeing you progress quick and at all times succeed

– Suitable for all ages, no earlier data required to study piano

No Piano? Try the Touch Courses with 3D Touch to show your machine into an on-screen keyboard!

How it really works:

– Place your machine (iPhone/iPad/iPod) in your acoustic/MIDI piano or keyboard and play; the app will instantly acknowledge what you might be enjoying

– Get prompt suggestions in your enjoying to rapidly study and enhance your piano expertise

– Discover the magic of music with enjoyable songs within the Library and full programs to start out sounding like a professional

How the Subscription Works:

– All app customers can play two free programs. Upgrade to a premium subscription package deal at any time.

– Subscribers will obtain full entry to ALL programs. New programs and songs added each month!

– All recurring subscriptions will auto-renew until auto-renewal is turned off at the least 24 hours earlier than the top of the present interval.

– Subscriptions could also be managed by the person and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the person’s Account Settings after buy

– Your subscription is on your iTunes account and can be utilized in your iOS machine.

– Payments shall be charged to your iTunes account at affirmation of buy.

– Subscriptions can’t be cancelled through the energetic subscription interval.

Choose from one of many following subscription choices:

– 3 months recurring subscription for $59.99

– 6 months recurring subscription for $89.99

– Yearly recurring subscription for $119.99

Simply Piano is developed by JoyTunes, creators of award-winning apps Piano Maestro and Piano Dust Buster. Created by music educators, the apps are utilized by tens of 1000’s of music academics worldwide with over 1 million songs discovered each week. JoyTunes are specialists in creating academic and enjoyable music apps for studying piano rapidly and simply.

Awards & Recognition –

– “EMI’s Innovation Challenge”

– “World Summit Award”, by the United Nations

– “Best Tools for Beginners”, NAMM

– “Best Tablet Game”, GameIS

– “Parents’ Choice Award”

– “Golden App”, Apps for Homeschooling

Have questions, suggestions or strategies? Reach out to us at [email protected]

Enjoy Playing!

privateness coverage: http://www.joytunes.com/privateness

phrases of use: http://www.joytunes.com/phrases









