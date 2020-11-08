Sunday, November 8, 2020
    Simply Piano by JoyTunes




    Simply Piano is a quick and enjoyable method to study piano, from newbie to professional. Works with any piano or keyboard. Chosen as top-of-the-line iPhone apps for 2016.

    – Tons of enjoyable songs like Imagine, Chandelier, All Of Me and Counting Stars, additionally J.S. Bach
    – Includes programs for various musical tastes and enjoying ranges
    – Learn the fundamentals step-by-step from studying sheet music to enjoying with each arms
    – Slow down library songs to decide on your individual tempo for straightforward studying
    – Personalized 5-Min Workouts guaranteeing you progress quick and at all times succeed
    – Suitable for all ages, no earlier data required to study piano

    No Piano? Try the Touch Courses with 3D Touch to show your machine into an on-screen keyboard!

    How it really works:
    – Place your machine (iPhone/iPad/iPod) in your acoustic/MIDI piano or keyboard and play; the app will instantly acknowledge what you might be enjoying
    – Get prompt suggestions in your enjoying to rapidly study and enhance your piano expertise
    – Discover the magic of music with enjoyable songs within the Library and full programs to start out sounding like a professional

    How the Subscription Works:
    – All app customers can play two free programs. Upgrade to a premium subscription package deal at any time.
    – Subscribers will obtain full entry to ALL programs. New programs and songs added each month!
    – All recurring subscriptions will auto-renew until auto-renewal is turned off at the least 24 hours earlier than the top of the present interval.
    – Subscriptions could also be managed by the person and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the person’s Account Settings after buy
    – Your subscription is on your iTunes account and can be utilized in your iOS machine.
    – Payments shall be charged to your iTunes account at affirmation of buy.
    – Subscriptions can’t be cancelled through the energetic subscription interval.

    Choose from one of many following subscription choices:
    – 3 months recurring subscription for $59.99
    – 6 months recurring subscription for $89.99
    – Yearly recurring subscription for $119.99

    Simply Piano is developed by JoyTunes, creators of award-winning apps Piano Maestro and Piano Dust Buster. Created by music educators, the apps are utilized by tens of 1000’s of music academics worldwide with over 1 million songs discovered each week. JoyTunes are specialists in creating academic and enjoyable music apps for studying piano rapidly and simply.

    Awards & Recognition –
    – “EMI’s Innovation Challenge”
    – “World Summit Award”, by the United Nations
    – “Best Tools for Beginners”, NAMM
    – “Best Tablet Game”, GameIS
    – “Parents’ Choice Award”
    – “Golden App”, Apps for Homeschooling

    Have questions, suggestions or strategies? Reach out to us at [email protected]

    Enjoy Playing!

    privateness coverage: http://www.joytunes.com/privateness
    phrases of use: http://www.joytunes.com/phrases




