It’s Toy Blast time! The final matching puzzle sport performed by thousands and thousands of customers day by day!

Match the cubes of the identical colour and mix boosters for enormous explosions to blast your means by means of 1000’s of ranges!

Fun is on the tip of your fingers, with essentially the most fascinating puzzles you’ll ever remedy!

There are numerous prospects, and your expertise in fixing puzzles will probably be key in mastering Toy Blast.

Experience the best adventures by means of infinite episodes in essentially the most colourful lands of the Toy World.

FEATURES

● Unique and easy gameplay – simply faucet the matching cubes

● +1500 puzzles, straightforward and enjoyable to play however difficult to grasp

● Fun occasions day by day: Star Tournament, Crown Rush, Level-Up Challenge

● Star Chest – open and win superb rewards as you progress by means of ranges

● Legends Arena, the place you possibly can compete with the perfect gamers

● Daily prizes from the spin wheel

● Dozens of lovable characters and toys to maintain you firm in your journey

● Numerous boosters and highly effective combos that will help you remedy puzzles

● Leaderboards to compete with your pals and gamers all around the world









