*** The legendary crash simulator is now on iOS! ***

Perform death-defying motor stunts, crash into partitions, create visitors pile-ups of epic scale – and share the enjoyable!

SUPPORTED DEVICES: iPhone 4S, iPad 2, iPod contact 5G and newer.

Turbo Dismount® is a kinetic tragedy about Mr. Dismount and the automobiles who love him. It is the official sequel to the wildly well-liked and immensely profitable private influence simulator – Stair Dismount®.

FEATURES:

* Flinch-inducing crash physics

* Crunchy sound results

* Delicious slow-mo replay system

* Multiple autos: automobiles, vans, development autos, a skateboard…

* Multiple ranges, impediment sorts and characters

* Tweak ranges to your liking!

* Customize your character and the autos with your individual pictures!

* Game controller help!

* Game Center leaderboards and achievements

Turbo Dismount is essentially the most convincing vehicular private influence simulation seen on the App Store!

Follow Mr. Dismount on fb.com/MrDismount

Follow Secret Exit on Twitter: twitter.com/secretexit

Dismounting (turbocharged or common) is to not be tried at dwelling or outdoors, and must be left to educated professionals. Secret Exit doesn’t suggest or condone dismount makes an attempt outdoors 3D laptop simulations.









