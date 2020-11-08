Vast Survival

VAST, is a model new, open world, multiplayer survival recreation for cell!

The solely aim is to outlive with the options resembling crafting, constructing, voice chat, navy bases, searching, and the way more will come as we replace the sport!

Keep in thoughts, Vast is made by solely 2 builders, and we work on a regular basis to make it higher, that is solely the start, we are going to always be including extra content material!

Download now for FREE, all screenshots you see are taken from gameplay!!

FEATURES

– Multiplayer as much as 26 gamers per room!!

– Next gen AAA 3D graphics

– Voice chat

– Craft weapons, garments, and way more

– Building your individual base!

– 100KM open world

– Military gear

– First particular person, and third particular person views

– Aim down weapon sights

– Cross platform, play with buddies on iOS

– Small obtain!

– Not pay to win!

– Hunting, hunt deer and plenty of different animals

– Funny interactions with different gamers

– Many extra options coming in frequent updates

This just isn’t your typical zombie survival recreation, your enemies in Vast are usually not zombies, your enemy’s are different gamers, animals, climate, and illness. Hunt deer and different animals to remain alive within the harsh world.

We can be working with the neighborhood to make this one of the best survival recreation, ever!

If you may have concepts, or strategies, or bug experiences, please tell us, we all the time love to listen to suggestions.

Thanks for enjoying Vast, and most significantly have enjoyable.









