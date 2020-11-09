Welcome to downhill racing on Piggy Island! Feel the push as you tear down the monitor at breakneck speeds in an exhilarating race to the end. It’s going to be a bumpy experience! Watch out for hazardous roads, and mischievous opponents who will do something to get to first place. Outrun the competitors to earn rewards, improve your kart, and change into the perfect driver Piggy Island has ever seen! Ready, set… GO!

RACE AS THE BIRDS OR PIGS IN A 3D WORLD! Jump behind the wheel together with your favourite Angry Birds characters (Red, Chuck, Terence, King Pig, Moustache Pig and plenty of extra) and see Piggy Island come alive on this wealthy and colourful 3D world!

EXCITING CAMPAIGN MODE! Test your abilities in super-fun and shocking races and unlock unique rewards!

MASTER THE TRACKS! Plenty of racetracks, stunt roads, air programs and off-road races – every throwing huge and surprising challenges your manner!

AWESOME SPECIAL POWERS! Smash your opponents off the street and take that successful place due to distinctive particular powers for every character!

UPGRADE YOUR RIDE! Collect and improve your karts to change into the perfect racer on the Island!

TIME-LIMITED TOURNAMENTS! Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the quickest of all of them? Drive your strategy to the highest of the leaderboards and win prizes!

DAILY RACES! Enter a brand new race daily and discover the hidden present field on the monitor!

LOCAL MULTIPLAYER MODE! Compete with mates in actual time native multiplayer!

TELEPODS! A ground-breaking strategy to play! Teleport your favourite characters into the race by inserting your Angry Birds Go! TELEPODS figures in your machine’s digicam!*

MORE TO COME! The new race has solely simply begun – look out for extra GO developments in 2016!

Angry Birds Go! now requires an web connection. After the preliminary obtain, further content material can be downloaded and this may occasionally result in additional knowledge switch fees in response to your cell phone service plan. You can keep away from knowledge fees by taking part in over WIFI.

This sport consists of paid business content material from choose companions.

Important Message for Parents

This sport could embrace:

– Direct hyperlinks to social networking web sites which are meant for an viewers over the age of 13.

– Direct hyperlinks to the web that may take gamers away from the sport with the potential to browse any net web page.

– Advertising of Rovio merchandise and likewise merchandise from choose companions.

– The choice to make in-app purchases. The invoice payer ought to at all times be consulted beforehand.

*Angry Birds Go! Telepods offered individually and are suitable with choose cell units.









Incoming Search:

Angry Birds Go! hack,

Angry Birds Go! cheat,

Angry Birds Go! iOS hack,

Angry Birds Go! android hack,

Angry Birds Go! generator,

Angry Birds Go! on-line cheat.

Free Angry Birds Go! Jenga Game, Free Angry Birds Go! Pile of gems, Free Angry Birds Go! Handful of gems, Free Angry Birds Go! Coin Doubler (Double Coins Forever), Free Angry Birds Go! Bag of gems, Free Angry Birds Go! Seedway Kart Offer, Free Angry Birds Go! Super Roaster, Free Angry Birds Go! Stunt Kart Offer, Free Angry Birds Go! Box of Gems, Free Angry Birds Go! Sub-Zero Kart Offer.