THE HOTTEST NEW STAR IN HOLLYWOOD IS… YOU!

Congratulations! You’ve simply been accepted to Hollywood University, the college for stars. Pack your luggage, as a result of fame, fortune, and romance await!

• CHOOSE YOUR PATH TO FAME: Will you be a Director, Movie Star, or Fashionista?

• DRESS FOR THE RED CARPET in dozens of high-fashion robes and on-trend outfits!

• DATE CELEBRITIES! Jet set to Vegas, attend purple carpet premieres, and extra… with ongoing dates that construct your relationship!

• MAKE BLOCKBUSTER MOVIES… present Hollywood why you belong on the A-list!

• BUILD YOUR ENTOURAGE by recruiting Celebutantes, Action Heroes, Reality TV Stars… and extra!

• IMMERSIVE, ONGOING NARRATIVE penned by the perfect writing crew in cellular gaming!

• YOUR STORY CONTINUES in new quests launched each Friday!

Brought to you by Pixelberry Studios, the identical small crew that created the Top 10 recreation, High School Story!

Please be aware that Hollywood U is totally free to play, however you should purchase some in-game objects with actual cash. If you don’t need to use this characteristic, you’ll be able to disable in-app purchases in your system’s settings.

Your use of this software is ruled by the Terms of Service accessible at:

http://www.playhollywoodu.com/terms-of-service

Collection and use of your knowledge are topic to the Privacy Policy accessible at:

http://www.playhollywoodu.com/privacy-policy

Chat with us: fb.com/PlayHollywoodU

Follow us: twitter.com/PlayHollywoodU









Incoming Search:

Hollywood U: Rising Stars hack,

Hollywood U: Rising Stars cheat,

Hollywood U: Rising Stars iOS hack,

Hollywood U: Rising Stars android hack,

Hollywood U: Rising Stars generator,

Hollywood U: Rising Stars on-line cheat.

Free Hollywood U: Rising Stars Stack of Diamonds, Free Hollywood U: Rising Stars Diamond Boutique, Free Hollywood U: Rising Stars Purse of Diamonds, Free Hollywood U: Rising Stars Diamond Boutique Restock, Free Hollywood U: Rising Stars Stack of Cash, Free Hollywood U: Rising Stars Bag of Diamonds, Free Hollywood U: Rising Stars Award Statue Bundle, Free Hollywood U: Rising Stars Purse of Cash, Free Hollywood U: Rising Stars Bag of Cash, Free Hollywood U: Rising Stars Box of Diamonds.