I Am Innocent is an unique detective sport with puzzle parts. Use lifelike in-game telephone calls, a messenger, laptop hacking, images, and paperwork to research a collection of murders with teenage victims.
The sport’s many characters, with their complicated personalities and skeletons within the closet, plus its moral dilemmas and emotional scenes create a practical ambiance and weave an concerned, mysterious story that’ll hold you engrossed to the very finish.
Main options:
– Investigate an advanced serial killer case.
– Realistic telephone calls, images, paperwork, and laptop hacking.
– Communicate simply while not having to take care of big paragraphs of textual content.
– Your solutions have an effect on your relationships with the characters.
– Multiple ending choices, relying in your decisions and your relationships.
– Many days of gameplay.
This sport is totally free however would possibly embody some non-obligatory in-app purchases that make it simpler to complete.
