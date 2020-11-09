MoneyGram – ship cash anyplace, from anyplace.

With MoneyGram’s cellular app, you’ll be able to ship cash worldwide (as a visitor or a registered person!), monitor transactions, pay your payments, estimate switch charges for on-line and money transactions, discover areas, handle your account, and rather more!

Send Money Quickly and Affordably

• Send cash as visitor, with no registration required

• Send money, deposit to a checking account, or ship to a cellular pockets

• Pick up money in additional than 200 nations and roughly 350,000 areas worldwide

Pay Bills Securely and Reliably

• Pay Bills as visitor, with no registration required

• Make funds to hundreds of firms together with auto, mortgage, little one assist, utilities and extra

• Safe, handy, dependable and easy-to-use

Estimate, Track, & Locate

• Estimate switch prices earlier than you begin a transaction

• Check the standing of transfers you’ve despatched or predict to obtain

• Map areas close to you or anyplace on the planet

Enjoy the Benefits of MoneyGram Plus

• Exclusive promotions and reductions

• Faster money transactions

• Receive notifications and examine your money transaction historical past

Enhanced Security & Information Protection

• Protecting you and your monetary info is our first precedence

• 24/7 monitoring of on-line exercise









