The new open world off-road driving simulator is right here! It’s time to get Off The Road!

Drive your rig on the hills of your personal open world, get into a ship and discover islands, decide a helicopter and fly freely to the highest of the mountains or simply stroll round if you happen to want a peaceable hike it is as much as you.

Beat challenges to earn cash and improve your automotive. Make it stronger, quicker, look extra superior!

Earn expertise factors to stage up and get cool rewards.

[DRIVE ANYWHERE]

Using your automotive’s winch you may climb the very best mountains, nothing can cease you. Thanks to the correct rope physics the cable rope behaves realistically. You can drive boats to journey the ocean or fly a helicopter to get anyplace simply.

[SIMULATION]

Realistic injury mannequin for autos. Falls, crashes deform your automotive’s chassis. Tyre stress is simulated, tires deform primarily based on load. Simulated water ripples, buoyancy and so on.

[CHALLENGES]

Try to be quick to beat the Checkpoint Hunt challenges, use your driving abilities to achieve checkpoints in Pathfinder challenges. Find and transport the required supplies for Transport challenges!

[TRANSPORTATION]

Use trailers to move supplies to their locations, or use your winch to connect to things on the planet and drag them round freely.

[VEHICLES]

Drive 4×4 vehicles, vehicles, off-road behemoths, boats, helicopters!

Features:

-Explore lovely landscapes

-8 vehicles to unlock and drive

-Driveable boats, helicopters

-Tons of challenges to beat

-Collect card packs to unlock new vehicles

-Tons of collectables

-Physically simulated water









Incoming Search:

Off The Road hack,

Off The Road cheat,

Off The Road iOS hack,

Off The Road android hack,

Off The Road generator,

Off The Road on-line cheat.

Free Off The Road Handful of cash, Free Off The Road Pile of cash, Free Off The Road Briefcase of cash, Free Off The Road Titan, Free Off The Road Karma, Free Off The Road Defender, Free Off The Road Ranger, Free Off The Road Remove Ads, Free Off The Road MudBee, Free Off The Road Buggy.