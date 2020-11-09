Make your Sheetz Run extra handy than ever!

1. Save time and order your favourite MTO meals and specialty drinks.

2. Customize your rewardz and obtain particular presents!

3. Pay with the app! Use saved playing cards to make purchases at any of our areas together with your telephone.

4. NEW – Unlock the Ordering Kiosk to shortly re-order your favourite gadgets/orders!

5. Find Sheetz shops alongside your route.

6. Send a present card to the Sheetz Freak in your life!









