Stormfall: Saga of Survival

Survive, discover, and grasp swordcraft and sorcery on this free-to-play fantasy survival MMORPG set within the high-fantasy Stormfall universe.

Once an ideal lord of Stormfall, you may have been betrayed. Banished, you now face a lifetime of exile to the Eastern Marches – a desolate land of snowy peaks, historical magic, and forgotten ruins. You should combat off hunger, construct shelter, and battle corrupted beasts, bandits, and fellow exiles.

There might be a time for redemption, however first…

You should survive.

Download now and be part of the combat!

*FEATURES*

FIGHT YOUR ENEMIES

You should rise once more to conquer your enemies and carve out a spot of your individual. Craft and loot lethal weapons to defend your self towards forest beasts and corrupted monsters. Be prepared for a combat.

BUILD AND CRAFT

Use no matter you will discover to guard your self. Learn find out how to craft new weapons, instruments, and armor alongside your journey. Live with nature and replenish your provides by way of searching and gathering. Build and enhance your shelter to safe your nook of the Eastern Marches.

DISCOVER THE ARCANE

Learn the secrets and techniques of magic. Craft runes that can strengthen your weapons and provides further boosts to your energy. Master the arcane arts to wield them towards those that stand towards you.

EXPLORE THE UNKNOWN

The darkish forests and snowy mountains of the Eastern Marches are yours – in case you are courageous sufficient. Discover the secrets and techniques of historical ruins, scavenge provides from throughout the land, and uncover new areas of the wildlands.

RESIST THE CURSE

You usually are not proof against the darkness. You should cleanse your self of its affect, and be taught the secrets and techniques of a goddess that may shield you from it.

TAME THE WILD

You must turn out to be one with the wilds to outlive. Tame a horse that can assist you journey, or tackle the brute energy of a wyvern. True beastmasters may even try the last word problem – legends say dragons nonetheless hang-out these lands…

DEFEAT THE DARKNESS

The creatures above floor usually are not the one problem awaiting you. In the darkest reaches of the ruins lie essentially the most malicious of evils. Defeat them, and loot a few of the most useful treasures within the Eastern Marches.

YOU ARE NOT ALONE

That curling smoke on the subsequent mountain means just one factor – you aren’t alone. How you take care of different exiles is as much as you.

PLEASE NOTE:

• Items can be found for buy on this sport. Some paid objects will not be refundable relying on the kind of merchandise.

• Stormfall: Saga of Survival is out there in English and Russian.









