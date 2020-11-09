Tank Stars

Tanks at your fingertips. Choose a weapon – a easy missile to an atomic bomb – and discover the suitable capturing angle and destroy your opponents.

Make the suitable shot rapidly otherwise you’ll die!

— Loads of lethal weapons: the whole lot for good annihilation

— Online multiplayer sport. Play with associates

— Cool weapon upgrades to make you actually highly effective and break-back

— Epic graphic results

SUBSCRIPTION PRICING AND TERMS

Subscription choices

In our sport now we have the next subscription choices:

1. Weekly Diamond Membership gives a weekly subscription for $7.99 after a 3-day free trial. It offers you with 2000 cash, 50 Gems and 1 free chest each day.

2. Monthly Diamond Membership gives a month-to-month subscription for $19.99. It offers you with 2000 cash, 50 Gems and 1 free chest each day.

3. Yearly Diamond Membership gives a yearly subscription for $99.99. It offers you with 2000 cash, 50 Gems and 1 free chest each day.

End of trial and subscription renewal

This worth is for United States prospects. Pricing in different nations could range and precise expenses could also be transformed to your native forex relying on the nation of residence.

Payment shall be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy.

Subscription routinely renews until auto-renew is turned off not less than 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval.

Account shall be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval, and determine the price of the renewal.

Subscriptions could also be managed by the consumer and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the consumer’s Account Settings after buy.

Any unused portion of a free trial interval, if supplied, shall be forfeited when the consumer purchases a subscription to that publication, the place relevant.

Canceling trial or subscription

You can flip off the auto-renew for the subscription everytime you need to by way of iTunes.

Check https://help.apple.com/HT202039. When your present trial/subscription interval expires, you’ll be unsubscribed.

The present lively subscription interval cannot be canceled.

After your subscription expires, you’ll now not be capable of use components supplied in your chosen Subscription Option.

If you’ve gotten any questions or feedback, be at liberty to contact us at [email protected]

Privacy Policy: http://www.playgendary.com/privacy-policy/

Terms of Use: http://www.playgendary.com/terms-of-use/









