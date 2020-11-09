Wyndham Rewards is straightforward. Our app is even less complicated.

• Book a keep at any of our 8,000+ resorts and get 10 factors for each greenback spent or 1,000 factors on each certified keep, whichever is extra.

• If you are too busy to take your eyes off the highway, inform us when, and a Wyndham affiliate will name you to ebook a keep at your subsequent vacation spot. Our “Booking Magic” characteristic is so simple as having your individual journey agent lined up that will help you alongside the way in which.

• With the app, you possibly can observe your factors stability to earn free and discounted nights. Here’s our go free award: With simply 15,000 factors (per bed room, per night time), you possibly can earn a FREE NIGHT at 1000’s of Wyndham Rewards resorts, houses, and condos worldwide.

• We have resorts in Orlando, New York City, Berlin, Shanghai and Rio de Janeiro. If you want a trip and do not wish to wait any longer, with a go quick award you possibly can ebook a keep at a taking part Wyndham Rewards vacation spot for simply 3,000 factors plus some money (per bed room, per night time).

• After you ebook your lodge, you possibly can view upcoming stays and discover eating places or points of interest close by on the contact of a button. That’s how you discover out the place’s the perfect pizza in Lincoln, NE, or a neighborhood live performance in College Park, GA.

• Join this system at no cost, and register for promotions immediately from the app.

About Wyndham Rewards

Wyndham Rewards is straightforward. It is a one-of-a-kind lodge loyalty program that’s easy to grasp, simple to make use of, and that greenback for greenback, lets members earn extra and redeem sooner than every other program within the trade. Members earn a assured 1,000 factors for each certified keep and may redeem for a free night time at any of over 8,000 resorts globally with simply 15,000 factors.

Earn and redeem at taking part manufacturers: Wyndham Grand®, Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham®, Wyndham®, TRYP by Wyndham®, Esplendor Hotels by Wyndham®, Dazzler Hotels® by Wyndham, Trademark Collection® by Wyndham, Wingate by Wyndham®, Wyndham Garden®, AmericInn® by Wyndham, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham®, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham®, Ramada® Worldwide by Wyndham, Baymont Inn & Suites by Wyndham®, Days Inn by Wyndham®, Super 8 by Wyndham ®, Howard Johnson®, Travelodge®, and choose Caesars Entertainment properties.









