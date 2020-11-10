From the creators of Epic Battle Simulator, comes Epic Battle Simulator 2, probably the most correct battle simulation sport !

Form your methods, select your troops and place them properly on the battlefield and beat each opponent !

Play in opposition to ranges, customized and real-time multiplayer !

You can now completely enhance your military, watch ragdoll results and play multiplayer mode, created only for you with superior matchmaking algorithms.

With the improved graphics and the improved intelligence of the bots, now you can expertise final battle simulations !

Features:

– Ragdoll and physics results !

– Advanced military placement !

– Army improve as much as three ranges, with superior gear and stats enhancements !

– Advanced multiplayer rating system for higher matchmaking and customized leader-board !

– Well-made, improved graphics to make the battle cooler that ever !

– Smarter troops to realize probably the most correct battle simulation !

– Awesome sounds and music selection !

New troops added each week! Got a suggestion? Send us a message and possibly the brand new troop will probably be yours!!









Incoming Search:

Epic Battle Simulator 2 hack,

Epic Battle Simulator 2 cheat,

Epic Battle Simulator 2 iOS hack,

Epic Battle Simulator 2 android hack,

Epic Battle Simulator 2 generator,

Epic Battle Simulator 2 on-line cheat.

Free Epic Battle Simulator 2 Unlock Minigun !, Free Epic Battle Simulator 2 Unlock Fire Dragon !, Free Epic Battle Simulator 2 Gem-pack 15,000 !, Free Epic Battle Simulator 2 Unlock Spartan !, Free Epic Battle Simulator 2 Unlock Guardian !, Free Epic Battle Simulator 2 Gem-pack 50,000 !, Free Epic Battle Simulator 2 Unlock Sentinel !, Free Epic Battle Simulator 2 Unlock Samurai !, Free Epic Battle Simulator 2 Free Video Bonus & Remove Ads, Free Epic Battle Simulator 2 Gem-pack 7,000 !.