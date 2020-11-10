Dive right into a delightfully fishy journey of an actual time digital aquarium: it’s an lovable fish tank recreation!

In Fish Tycoon 2: Virtual Aquarium, your purpose is to breed your pet fish so you possibly can promote them for cash to improve and embellish your tank or renovate your retailer! This tycoon simulator is free, enjoyable and one of many high fish tank sim video games accessible!

Just like an actual world, this one will likely be altering and rising together with the households of pet fish you accumulate, breed and look after in your recreation! Start with just some eggs, and earlier than you already know it you may be caring for Koi, Catfish, Groupers and even Sharks! There are loads of fish within the sea!

– Start with entry to 400+ distinctive species of fish!

– Unlock an array of helpful upgrades and power-ups!

– Renovate your retailer and reveal particular surprises to increase your fish empire!

– Nurture and remedy your fish utilizing magical zen crops and marine life!

– Hire a colourful mascot to attract within the massive crowds!

– Decorate your tank with a plethora of beautiful gadgets!

– Research promoting, setting and meals to maintain uncommon species and improve your income!

Fish Tycoon 2: Virtual Aquarium is enjoyable for all ages! Discover all of the misplaced fish within the ocean on this one cease store! Feed, breed, promote and succeed! Make numerous cash and grow to be the boss of your very personal fish retailer on this actual time simulator!

Check out our different hit video games like Virtual Families, Virtual Villagers, and extra!









