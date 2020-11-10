Anime. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to FunimationNow and take your love of anime anyplace you go along with this free iOS app!

Watch Funimation’s library of HD, ad-free anime reveals that includes iconic classics and the most popular new collection streaming simply hours after they air in Japan. With the biggest assortment of English-dubbed episodes on-line and the choice to look at within the unique Japanese with English subtitles, there’s certain to be one thing for everybody.

• Unlimited entry to a whole bunch of subtitled and English-dubbed anime reveals

• Watch HD reveals, films, OVAs, and extras utterly advert free

• The newest simulcast reveals, in addition to our large library of anime classics

• Exclusive English dubs inside weeks of their Japanese broadcast

• Support unique Japanese creators by getting your anime from an official supply

App Features

• Purchase a subscription from inside the app

• Advanced Search to seek out and filter reveals simply

• Marathoning / Auto-play subsequent episode

• +/- 10 sec skip

• Queue sync

• Episode progress sync throughout gadgets

• Airplay and Chromecast options

FunimationNow subscription particulars:

• FunimationNow subscribers will obtain a 30-Day free trial. After that, the account will renew on a month-to-month foundation.

• Subscribers shall be charged a month-to-month price of $5.99 for a Premium Subscription. Subscription robotically renews until auto-renew is turned off at the least 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval.

• Account shall be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval, and determine the price of the renewal.

• Subscriptions could also be managed by the consumer and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the consumer’s Account Settings after buy.

• Any unused portion of a free trial interval, if provided, shall be forfeited when the consumer purchases a subscription to that publication, the place relevant.

For extra data, go to our Terms of Use (http://www.funimation.com/p/terms-of-use) and Privacy (http://www.funimation.com/p/privacy-policy) pages.









