Real-time on-line conceal and search

Hide.io that conceal and search in actual time with a number of gamers

It turns into a factor and hides because it was initially on the map.

[Game Features]

Real-time on-line multiplayer sport

If you survive for 3 minutes as an object, you win

If you discover all hidden objects which might be tongue, you win

Level Up System

Please ship your inquiries by e-mail









Incoming Search:

Hide.io hack,

Hide.io cheat,

Hide.io iOS hack,

Hide.io android hack,

Hide.io generator,

Hide.io on-line cheat.