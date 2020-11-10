Join the Thrilling Party! Welcome to Identity V, the primary asymmetrical horror cell sport developed by NetEase. With a gothic artwork type, mysterious storylines and an thrilling 1vs4 gameplay, Identity V will convey you a wide ranging expertise.

Key Features:

Intensive 1vs4 Asymmetrical Combats:

• Four Survivors: run from the ruthless hunter, cooperate with teammates, decode cipher machines, open the gate and escape;

• One Hunter: acquainted your self with all your killing powers. Be able to catch and torture your preys.

Gothic Visual Style:

• Travel again to the Victorian period and have a style of its distinctive type.

Compelling Background Settings:

• You will first enter the sport as a detective, who receives a mysterious letter inviting him to research an deserted manor and seek for a lacking lady. And as you get nearer and nearer to the reality, you discover one thing horrifying…

Randomized Map Adjustments:

• Within each new sport, map could be altered accordingly. You won’t ever know what’s to anticipate.

Select & Play Distinct Characters:

• Multiple characters to select from, custom-made characters to suit your personal private technique and get the ultimate victory!

Are you prepared for it?

More Informations:

• Website: idv.163.com

• Facebook: www.fb.com/IdentityV

• Facebook Group: www.fb.com/teams/identityVofficial/

• Twitter: www.twitter.com/SportIdentityV

• YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/IdentityV

• Discord: www.discord.gg/identityv









