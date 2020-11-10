Join the Thrilling Party! Welcome to Identity V, the primary asymmetrical horror cell sport developed by NetEase. With a gothic artwork type, mysterious storylines and an thrilling 1vs4 gameplay, Identity V will convey you a wide ranging expertise.
Key Features:
Intensive 1vs4 Asymmetrical Combats:
• Four Survivors: run from the ruthless hunter, cooperate with teammates, decode cipher machines, open the gate and escape;
• One Hunter: acquainted your self with all your killing powers. Be able to catch and torture your preys.
Gothic Visual Style:
• Travel again to the Victorian period and have a style of its distinctive type.
Compelling Background Settings:
• You will first enter the sport as a detective, who receives a mysterious letter inviting him to research an deserted manor and seek for a lacking lady. And as you get nearer and nearer to the reality, you discover one thing horrifying…
Randomized Map Adjustments:
• Within each new sport, map could be altered accordingly. You won’t ever know what’s to anticipate.
Select & Play Distinct Characters:
• Multiple characters to select from, custom-made characters to suit your personal private technique and get the ultimate victory!
Are you prepared for it?
More Informations:
• Website: idv.163.com
• Facebook: www.fb.com/IdentityV
• Facebook Group: www.fb.com/teams/identityVofficial/
• Twitter: www.twitter.com/SportIdentityV
• YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/IdentityV
• Discord: www.discord.gg/identityv
Incoming Search:
Identity V hack,
Identity V cheat,
Identity V iOS hack,
Identity V android hack,
Identity V generator,
Identity V on-line cheat.
Free Identity V 680Echoes, Free Identity V 60Echoes, Free Identity V 300Echoes, Free Identity V 180Echoes, Free Identity V 1980Echoes, Free Identity V 3280Echoes, Free Identity V 6480Echoes.
Resources
- FREE 680Echoes
- FREE 60Echoes
- FREE 300Echoes
- FREE 180Echoes
- FREE 1980Echoes
- FREE 3280Echoes
- FREE 6480Echoes