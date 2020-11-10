Lost Island: Blast Adventure

Welcome to your very personal island! Step onto its shores and clear up puzzles along with lovable characters to construct a lovely paradise!

But that is no odd island. Legends inform of historic spirits that hang-out its sandy seashores and plush jungles.

Renovate, beautify, and match to remodel it into the house of your goals. Solve difficult Blast puzzles to research and uncover the secrets and techniques of the previous.

Travel to the center of the island and unearth its mysteries!

Game options:

● Play thrilling Blast puzzles with explosive boosters and tons of ranges

● Construct and customise buildings, seashores, gardens, jungles, and extra

● Repair and beautify the island to revive its magnificence

● Experience a enjoyable story set in an unique, magical surroundings

● Investigate mysteries and uncover secrets and techniques whereas combing via historic ruins

● Explore the island and discover gold, treasure, and historic artifacts

● Meet fascinating new associates and assist them fulfill their goals

● Partner up with Ellie, the adventurous archaeologist

● Play and hunt for treasure together with your cute pet seal

NOTE: Lost Island is FREE to play and obtain, however you may make in-game purchases with actual cash. If you don’t need this characteristic, please disable it in your system settings.









