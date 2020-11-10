With NBC Sports Gold, Own Your Sport. Watch Premier League matches, high Cycling races, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, premier Rugby competitions, prestigious Track and Field championships, Figure Skating competitions and Speed Skating competitions. Available with no TV supplier. Subscription charges apply.

SPORTS PASSES WITH LIVE AND ON-DEMAND ACCESS:

• PREMIER LEAGUE PASS: Stream unique Premier League matches plus entry a full suite of Premier League reveals.

• CYCLING PASS: Watch each stage of Tour de France, Vuelta a España, Amgen Tour of California and extra. Plus, sooner or later Classics Paris-Roubaix and Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

• PRO MOTOCROSS PASS: The whole Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Season and archived races from earlier seasons.

• RUGBY PASS: Every match of each spherical of Premiership Rugby and European Champions Cup, and your entire Six Nations Championship.

• TRACK and FIELD PASS: Access USA Track & Field Championships, full Diamond League protection, marathons and extra.

• FIGURE SKATING PASS: Watch the world’s finest skaters in home and worldwide competitions – ISU Grand Prix Series, U.S. Championships and extra.

• SPEED SKATING PASS: Catch the world’s quickest skaters in worldwide competitions.

BLAZERS PASS:

• Stream choose Blazers matchups all through the season. Available to followers positioned in Blazers Territory, pursuant to NBA guidelines & agreements.

FEATURES – VARIES BY SPORT:

• Live Streaming

• Full Event Replays

• No TV Provider Required

• Schedule Event and Match Reminders

• Featured Video Clips, Highlights and Interviews

ACCESSIBILITY:

NBC Sports Gold offers captioning help on movies with a “CC” icon within the participant controls. Just contact to allow.

NBC Sports Gold Premier League Pass, Cycling Pass, Pro Motocross Pass, Rugby Pass, Track and Field Pass, Figure Skating Pass, Speed Skating Pass and Blazers Pass are accessible within the USA.

The Pro Motocross Pass and choose U.S. Figure Skating occasions on the Figure Skating Pass are accessible in Austria, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

The Blazers Pass is barely obtainable to followers positioned in Blazers Territory, pursuant to NBA guidelines and agreements.

The utility requires a 3G, 4G, LTE or WiFi community information connection. Watching video over a 3G or 4G connection might have an effect on your wi-fi information plan. Data prices might apply. IPads that help Retina show can expertise HD high quality video at as much as 1080p. The video high quality will adapt primarily based in your information connection.









