Tuesday, November 10, 2020
    Nearpod




    Nearpod is a will need to have platform that allows academics, faculties and districts to create partaking studying experiences by offering interactive displays, collaboration, and real-time evaluation instruments into one built-in resolution. With the Nearpod iOS academics create immersive studying experiences throughout iPads, iPhones iPods and Macs together with VR, 3D objects, PhET simulations and a lot extra.

    What Teachers Are Saying About Nearpod:

    “My students love using the Nearpod app! It allows me to assess my students using polls, multiple choice questions, and open ended questions.” – Natasha, Spanish Teacher – New York

    “I’m now capable of interact all college students throughout my classes. There are many elements to Nearpod, however the one which creates lively learners in my classroom is Draw It. This characteristic permits my college students to actually draw on any slide I push out to their iPads. “ – Daniel, Teacher & Tech Specialist – New Jersey,

    “Nearpod is a powerful tool! My students love it and it gives me so much flexibility in and out of the classroom. I was using Nearpod in my AP Biology class and one of my students arrived late due to a dentist appointment. Just as he walked in the door I asked a question and he answered it. After seeing the astonished look on my face he explained that another classmate had texted him the presentation CODE and he had been following along the entire period so he hadn’t missed anything! Awesome!” Janell, Teacher – Florida.

    “Nearpod was great and the ability to guide students through the presentation, while walking around the classroom was excellent. Of course the power comes from the interactive elements of the presentation.” – Matt, Teacher – Middlesex, UK

    How Nearpod Works:

    1. Nearpod displays: Create new slides or flip your Powerpoint, Google Slides, Sways or PDFs into interactive Nearpod displays. Choose from an ever-growing library of over 6000 ready-to-teach K12 classes from distinguished educators and publishers.
    2. Engage your college students on any machine: Easily share synchronized classes with college students throughout all gadgets. Include interactive options akin to quizzes, open-ended questions, movies, polls, drawing instruments, and extra.
    3. Instantly Assess Student Comprehension: Get real-time suggestions + complete post-session reviews. Download report knowledge and combine it together with your LMS.

    Try the SILVER Edition for FREE!
    You even have the choice to improve your account to the Nearpod GOLD Edition which unlocks the next advantages:

    – More cupboard space (as much as 3GB)
    – Larger file uploads (as much as 40MB)
    – More college students per session (as much as 50)
    – Additional interactive options (add audio slides, create digital area journeys with Nearpod VR, add movies and insert internet pages in your lesson)
    – Student self paced characteristic (Nearpod homework)
    – Post Session Reports
    – “On the Fly” options
    – And rather more…

    SUBSCRIBING IN-APP:

    – Subscribe to Nearpod Gold Edition yearly ($119.99). You shall be charged in your native forex on the prevailing alternate fee as outlined by iTunes.
    – Payment shall be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy.
    – Subscription routinely renews except auto-renew is turned off at the very least 24-hours earlier than the tip of the present interval.
    – Account shall be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the tip of the present interval, and determine the price of the renewal.
    – Subscriptions could also be managed by the person and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the person’s Account Settings after buy.
    – No cancellation of the present subscription is allowed throughout lively subscription interval.
    – Privacy coverage: nearpod.com/privacy-policy
    – Terms of use: nearpod.com/terms-conditions
    – Any unused portion of a free trial interval, if provided, shall be forfeited when the person purchases a subscription.

    Download Nearpod now and join a FREE account to start out experiencing the magic of Nearpod!




