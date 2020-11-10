Swim by way of the swirling cosmos as an interstellar Starfish! Bring life to your area aquarium by dodging meteors, black holes, quasars and extra.

Super Starfish makes use of cutting-edge strategies to ship superb visible results by no means seen earlier than in cellular video games. Be mesmerized by swirling ripples of coloration as your Starfish soars throughout the galaxy.

Collect unique flora and customise your very personal area aquarium. Watch your Starplants develop as you create a house to your wondrous assortment of Starfish.

• Simple, intuitive gameplay for everybody. Try it now!

• Explore the cosmos and uncover mesmerizing new zones!

• Master your swimming fashion and rating enormous combos!

• Customize and develop your very personal aquarium in area!

• Over 30 colourful Starfish to gather and add to your aquarium. Can you discover a tremendous uncommon Starfish?

• Compete with your pals and share your discoveries!

Are you able to develop into the following Fish Superstar?

“My go-to time killer game for the foreseeable future”

– TouchArcade.

“Super Starfish nails the action as well as the audiovisual fireworks”

– PocketGamer

“Collecting fish & learning about their real life inspirations really does it for me!”

– Texinis









