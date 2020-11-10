Experience EA’s high-speed, action-packed tackle one of many world’s most well-known puzzle video games! It’s two-minute Tetris® with thrilling contemporary options, together with a shocking feel and appear, rewarding Power-Ups to get as you climb ranges, and intense Battles with mates.

“…a perfect mobile game” – Examiner.com

“…the engaging mayhem that is Tetris Blitz wouldn’t let me tear my eyes off those blocks.” – Polygon

UNLOCK GAME CHANGING POWER-UPS

Supercharge your recreation and set off point-boosting reactions with thrilling Power-Ups and Finishers like Frostbite, Crusher, Mino Rain, and extra. Earn Shards once you full actions and occasions, and use them to improve your Power-Ups for increased scores!

PLAY YOUR WAY

Race to succeed in high scores, clear a set variety of traces with particular Power-Ups, or acquire as many Coins as you possibly can. Complete actions in Tournaments, Battles, Daily Challenges, and extra to win superior rewards. Plus, play mega Weekly Quests for mini bonuses as you play, and earn even larger rewards once you end!

FEEL THE FRENZY

Enjoy explosive Tetris results and seize double factors once you set off the elusive Frenzy mode. Match blocks to clear back-to-back traces to remain in Frenzy, and get blown away by beautiful cascades that hold the factors rolling in. It’s Tetrimino mania!

BATTLE FRIENDS FOR VICTORY

Aim for a private greatest rating and win bragging rights as you duel it out with your mates to high the Leaderboards. Match abilities in opposition to different gamers in multiplayer BLITZ Battles, or race to victory in limited-time Tournaments and see when you can take house the win.

User Agreement: phrases.ea.com

Visit https://assist.ea.com/ for inquiries.

EA might retire on-line options and companies after 30 days’ discover posted on www.ea.com/1/service-updates.

Important Consumer Information: This app: Requires acceptance of EA’s Privacy & Cookie Policy and User Agreement; collects knowledge although third get together advert serving and analytics expertise (See Privacy & Cookie Policy for particulars), incorporates direct hyperlinks to social networking websites meant for an viewers over 13; incorporates direct hyperlinks to the Internet.

Tetris ® & © 1985~2016 Tetris Holding. All Rights Reserved.









Incoming Search:

Tetris® Blitz hack,

Tetris® Blitz cheat,

Tetris® Blitz iOS hack,

Tetris® Blitz android hack,

Tetris® Blitz generator,

Tetris® Blitz on-line cheat.

Free Tetris® Blitz INVERSION, Free Tetris® Blitz GIFTING TREE, Free Tetris® Blitz SMALL SPIN PACK, Free Tetris® Blitz BIRTHDAY CAKE, Free Tetris® Blitz New Player Pack, Free Tetris® Blitz INSTANT REPLAY, Free Tetris® Blitz HANDFUL OF TICKETS, Free Tetris® Blitz STACK OF TICKETS, Free Tetris® Blitz LARGE SPIN PACK, Free Tetris® Blitz REEL OF TICKETS.