Happy Pet Story

FAQ: http://bit.ly/HPS-FAQ

Raise your very personal digital pet in your pocket! Play costume up along with your digital pet, adorn your home, and play thrilling mini video games! Immerse your self right into a city full of fine humor and glad animal buddies, and create a novel dream house out of your imaginations! With lots of of things to gather and tons of cute outfits and vogue equipment, you’ll be spoilt for alternative! This recreation is playable offline.

Stroll alongside the road lined with cute and colourful outlets or just chill within the cafe! Invite your pals to your city and showcase your spectacular home-decorating expertise. You may go to different townies to see if they’re as cool and artistic as you’re. Build friendships and work together along with your neighbors via hilarious dialogues, and assist them out with each day requests in alternate for thrilling rewards.

Add that non-public contact to your property and fill it up along with your favourite knick-knacks. Watch your home develop into the right dream house that you just’ve been searching for!

YOUR PERFECT DREAM TOWN COME TO LIFE

– CREATE your individual digital pet with tons of outrageously cute outfits!

– TAKE CARE of your pet, give it a novel title and plenty of tender loving care!

– DECORATE your very own residence and make your pals envious!

– VISIT your pals’ road and work together with new gamers from all around the world!

– Step right into a road stuffed with energetic animal neighbors! Meet Whiff, the poker-faced monkey who retains farting, Albert the cranky wolverine professor, Bubbles who’s a shiny popstar, and Bizkit the ever-hungry sheep!

– PLAY mini video games and full quests on your pleasant neighbours! Go fishing, play Rock Paper Scissors, be part of within the balloon popping frenzy, faucet alongside to music rhythms and extra! Complete your pleasant neighbors’ requests for cool rewards!

– CHECK OUT the newest vogue fad on the Furniture Shop, Fashion Store, Salon, Cafe, and way more!

If you’re a fan of the well-loved Pet Society, then this can be a MUST-TRY!

FEATURES THAT YOU’LL LOVE

– FREE to obtain & FREE updates!

– Simple, intuitive and simple gameplay.

– Unique artwork model and vibrant world that’s immersive, charming and cute!

– Stay glad all-day on a regular basis along with your animal neighbors!

– 200+ distinctive outfits, 300+ furnishings and decorations, 200+ customizable seems, 10+ neighbors!

– Multiplayer! Visit your pals and compete on the rankings!

– Offline mode accessible! No web entry required. Keep your child pet with you without end!

– Guaranteed hours of enjoyable for ladies and boys, from youngsters to adults.

– Available in English, Bahasa Indonesia,中文,日本語,ไทย, Español

– Optimized for iOS 9.0, iPhone 6/ 6+/iPad Mini 3/iPad Air 2!

DOWNLOAD NOW!

– Remember to write down a evaluation to assist us!

– Feedback: [email protected]

– Like: http://www.fb.com/HappyPetChallenge

– Follow: https://twitter.com/HappyHappyLabs

– http://happylabs.weebly.com

This recreation is free to play however may embrace some In-App Purchase. Please flip this off in system settings if you don’t want to use this function.









Incoming Search:

Happy Pet Story hack,

Happy Pet Story cheat,

Happy Pet Story iOS hack,

Happy Pet Story android hack,

Happy Pet Story generator,

Happy Pet Story on-line cheat.

Free Happy Pet Story 10,000 gold, Free Happy Pet Story 225 diamonds, Free Happy Pet Story 4,500 gold, Free Happy Pet Story 25,000 gold, Free Happy Pet Story 500 diamonds, Free Happy Pet Story 1,250 diamonds, Free Happy Pet Story 60,000 gold, Free Happy Pet Story 2,000 gold, Free Happy Pet Story 100 diamonds, Free Happy Pet Story 250,000 gold.