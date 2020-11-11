Indeed Job Spotter is an superior option to discover your neighborhood and earn redeemable factors, all within the title of serving to native companies. If you notice a hiring signal, take an image of it and the storefront, and submit it to Indeed Job Spotter. Submit sufficient images to earn probably the most factors, and we’ll provide you with a present card in alternate.

Submit as many hiring indicators as you need. There is not any restrict to the factors you may earn!

How Indeed Job Spotter Works:

1. Install the Indeed Job Spotter app.

2. Explore your neighborhood for hiring indicators.

3. Submit an image of each the hiring signal and the storefront.

4. Collect factors for every permitted submission.

5. Redeem your factors for present playing cards.









