The INFINITI InTouch™ Services app permits distant entry to your INFINITI proper out of your iPhone or Apple Watch. Use the app to begin your car, lock and unlock the doorways, sound the horn or obtain roadside help.*

INFINITI InTouch Services is accessible on the next fashions:

2019: Q70, QX50, QX60

2018.5: QX30

2018: Q50, Q60, Q70, QX30, QX60, QX80

2017: Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX60

2016: Q50 and Q50 Hybrid

KEY FEATURES*

The INFINITI InTouch Services suite is your direct hyperlink to private safety, comfort and confidence.

This app requires an lively subscription to INFINITI InTouch Services. Choose the extent of service that’s best for you.

On geared up autos, the INFINITI InTouch Services Premier bundle is included for a trial interval.

INFINITI INTOUCH SERVICES SELECT

Includes:

– INFINITI InTouch Services Skill with Amazon Alexa

– Remote Door Lock/Unlock

– Vehicle Health Report

– Maintenance Alert

– Scheduled Maintenance Notification

– In-Vehicle Messaging

INFINITI INTOUCH SERVICES PREMIER

Includes all options within the INFINITI InTouch Services Select Package in addition to:

– Automatic Collision Notification

– Emergency Call

– Roadside Assistance

– Stolen Vehicle Locator

– Alarm Notification

– Remote Engine Start/Stop

– Remote Horn & Lights

– Drive Zone Alert

– Curfew Alert

– Max Speed Alert

– Parked Car Finder

– My Schedule (Google Calendar™)

– Mobile Information Service

– Connected Search

– Google® Send to Car

– Journey Planner

– Destination Send to Car

– Destination Assistance

– INFINITI Personal Assistant®

SECURITY*

At the contact of a button—or mechanically within the occasion of an airbag deployment — INFINITI InTouch Services specialists can request response providers, join you to roadside help, or assist the police find your car within the unlucky occasion that it turns into stolen. You may obtain alerts in case your car’s alarm is triggered.

CONFIDENCE*

Drive Zone, Max Speed and Valet alerts monitor how your INFINITI is being pushed, even when another person is behind the wheel. The Maintenance Alerts hold monitor of the car well being by sending a notification if a malfunction indicator gentle is triggered.

CONVENIENCE*

The INFINITI InTouch Services app permits you to remotely begin or cease the engine, lock or unlock your doorways, flip the lights on or off and activate the horn of your INFINITI remotely together with your suitable iPhone. Send your newest vacation spot on to the car’s navigation system or use the in-vehicle connection to contact an INFINITI private assistant to carry out duties.

*Subscription Agreement Terms and Conditions apply. Available providers/options could also be proven. Compatible linked gadget could also be required. Only use providers/options and gadget when protected and authorized to take action. Subject to GPS and wi-fi community availability and connection, and system/expertise limitations. Text charges/knowledge utilization might apply. Some providers/options offered by corporations not inside Infiniti or its companions’ or brokers’ management and could also be discontinued at any time. For extra data, see seller, proprietor’s handbook, or www.InfinitiUSA.com/intouch/important-information.

Privacy Policy: https://www.infinitiusa.com/international/privateness









