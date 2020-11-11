Live the dream of proudly owning and taking care of a sensible horse, and share the expertise with your pals!

HORSE CARE

Care on your horse by grooming, feeding and treating it. Build a bond collectively in a variety of interactive 3D actions. And, while you’re prepared, there are eight completely different breeds to gather and take care of!

COMPETITIONS

Exciting present leaping occasions are ready for you! Practice makes excellent as you practice to compete in a collection of difficult competitions. Keeping your horse blissful and wholesome is the important thing to success! Will you attain the World Championships?

AWESOME IN-GAME CAMERA

Take photos of your horse in motion because it performs and eats within the paddock – it’s as should you’re actually there!

SOCIAL GAMEPLAY

Help one another out: go to your pals’ stables to take care of their horses – many arms make mild work!

AMAZING GRAPHICS

My Horse appears wonderful. Watch how your horse strikes and the way its ears inform you its temper. Marvel on the Pinto horses – every one wanting distinctive. Or take in the ambiance throughout a prestigious present leaping competitors. My Horse brings you right into a world that you just gained’t need to depart.

Download My Horse now to take care of your very personal horse!

Make certain you play on-line as a way to get entry to the most recent content material and options, in addition to making certain that your profile is saved ought to something occur to your machine.

PLEASE NOTE! My Horse is free to play, nevertheless it incorporates gadgets that may be bought for actual cash. You can toggle these purchases on/off within the “Restrictions” menu in your machine.

* Works on iPhone 4S, iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPod contact (third and 4th gen), and iPad / iPad 2. *

My Horse is printed by NaturalMotion Games and developed by MunkyFun, Inc.

Terms of Service: https://www.zynga.com/authorized/terms-of-service

Privacy Policy: https://www.zynga.com/privateness/coverage

The sport might request entry to your Photo Library, your calendar and your digital camera, that are used for extra immersive advert experiences. If you don’t grant these permissions, then you definitely’ll have a much less immersive advert expertise.









