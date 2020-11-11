“Playing Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector is as simple as one, two…and that is it!

Step 1: Place playthings and snacks in your yard.

Step 2: Wait for cats to go to!

Attract cats with meals after which watch them romp together with your toys! More than 40 kinds of cats—white and black, tabby and calico—would possibly cease by. Rare cats are rumored to roam the neighborhood too, however you will want specific objects to entice these elusive felines. Each customer is logged in your Catbook. Become a grasp kitty collector and fill it up!

You may even make albums of your cat photographs, or save them to your machine and use them as wallpaper!”

If you have discovered a bug or produce other issues, please contact our technical assist staff.

[Technical Support]

[email protected]

We might want to reply to your inquiry. If you are utilizing an e-mail spam filter, please disable it earlier than you contact us, or add [email protected] to your listing of allowed addresses.









