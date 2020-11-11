Wednesday, November 11, 2020
    Newsela Student




    Newsela Student supercharges studying in each topic.

    It begins with participating articles on any subject you possibly can consider—every obtainable at 5 studying ranges. Articles include actions to assist college students take a deeper dive into the content material.

    As college students learn and take quizzes, the Newsela app adjusts the studying degree to maintain articles difficult and interesting. Plus, college students can maintain observe of their enchancment over time mechanically.

    Here’s what college students can do with the Newsela app:
    – Browse and search our complete library of leveled articles
    – Easily manage and examine assignments
    – Adjust the studying degree with a easy two-finger swipe
    – Annotate, take quizzes, and submit Write responses each on-line and offline
    – Track and examine progress in actual time
    – Get knowledgeable of breaking tales and new assignments with notifications
    – Encounter and apply vocabulary phrases with Power Words (for college kids with entry)

    Note for Teachers and Parents:
    v2.0.0 not works with Teacher and Parent accounts. To view the app, you need to check in with a Student account. Teacher and Parent performance might be accessed with an internet browser like Safari.

    Today, greater than 10 million learners are utilizing Newsela to turn out to be higher readers and learners.

    If you like Newsela, share the app and write a assessment!

    About Newsela
    Our mission is to unlock the written phrase for everybody. Newsela is an Instructional Content Platform that brings collectively participating, accessible content material with built-in assessments and insights. The result’s extra engaged readers—and engaged readers are higher learners.




