The Trail will lead you to journey and fortune!

Join our pioneers on an enormous journey throughout nation unknown. Set forth to succeed in the city of Eden Falls – discover, craft, gather, commerce, uncover, and finally settle and construct.

The latest sport from Peter Molyneux, legendary designer and creator of the God Game style, brings the frontier to life in your cell system. Peter Molyneux’s earlier video games embody Theme Park, Dungeon Keeper, Fable, Populous, and Godus.

Features of The Trail embody:

BEAUTIFUL

Take within the view as you stroll The Trail by totally different landscapes and improbable vistas.

RELAXING

Using solely your thumb, swipe and drag to maneuver delightfully alongside The Trail. Designed for everybody to select up and luxuriate in.

MAKE YOUR FORTUNE

Travel to the brand new world to make your fortune! Learn to craft and commerce.

BUILD A COMMUNITY

Join a city to unlock extra options and work collectively to make your city the perfect within the new world!

COMPANION

Befriend an interactive pet canine to accompany you in your journey, and play collectively to unwind when at dwelling.

UNIQUE

You’ve by no means performed something like The Trail!









