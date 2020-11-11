WWE Champions

Join 30 million wrestling followers and play the final word, action-packed WWE cell recreation! Battle with a whole lot of Superstars each previous and current, reigniting and reliving among the most enjoyable rivalries on this distinctive puzzle RPG. Compete in Singles, Tag Teams and Mixed Match Tag Team matches, that includes each the Men’s and Women’s Divisions. Play solo or be part of a Faction, preventing your option to the highest of the leaderboard in day by day, weekly, and month-to-month competitions. Enter the mayhem and really feel the joy of the WWE Universe!

**WINNER! 2018 Webby People’s Voice Award (Sports Games)**

===GAME FEATURES===

WWE ROLE-PLAYING GAME ACTION

* Use RPG expertise to earn XP on this distinctive RPG Puzzle Battle Game

* Win matches to customise strikes and improve your crew

* Epic RPG gameplay helps you to mix a wide range of expertise

* Strategize! Pick the most effective Class to beat opponents. Choose from Technicians, Strikers, and extra

COLLECT AND UPGRADE WWE SUPERSTARS

* The Rock, Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin and extra all-time icons can be part of your crew

* Earn Macho Man Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, Ric Flair, and different Legends

* Add John Cena, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and all of at present’s prime Superstars

* Build a unique crew along with your all-time favorites

* Hire Superstar trainers to spice up teammate talents

PVP BATTLES

* PvP matches allow you to battle rivals worldwide

* Versus Mode Mixed Match Dream Team matches add further layers of technique

* Climb leaderboards for further rewards

WELCOME TO THE WOMEN’S EVOLUTION

* Collect prime Superstars & Legends like Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Paige, and extra!

* Create Mixed Match Dream Teams like Charlotte Flair & Ric Flair

* Compete throughout all recreation modes in singles, tag crew, and Mixed Match Tag Team matches

WWE EVENTS & UPDATES

* Join the WWE Universe in new weekly bouts and preventing recreation occasions

* WWE Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live themed battles

* From WrestleMania to SummerSlam, play occasions impressed by the Pay-Per-View occasions

* Enter month-to-month title occasions and recruit up-and-coming WWE Superstars

* Travel The Road from NXT to arenas around the globe

* In-game occasions replace each week to match on-air and Pay-Per-View schedules

MATCH 3 GAME. WWE MOVES

* Match 3 items to obliterate rivals

* Use signature WWE wrestling strikes

* The Rock’s Rock Bottom, John Cena’s Attitude Adjustment, AJ Style’s Styles Clash, and extra are yours to manage

* Puzzle RPG combos and ending strikes

FACTIONS & ALLIANCES, WWE STYLE

* NEW! Faction Invasion occasions mix techniques, technique, and Team PVP matches

* Join a Faction to play with pals and to heal and assist teammates

* Strategize with alliance members in your individual Headquarters

* Exclusive Faction missions earn rewards and loot

VIPs – JOIN THE CHAMPIONS CLUB

* Subscribe to the Champions Club Pass, WWE Champions unique premiere VIP service

* Exclusive entry to unique Triple H – King of Kings top-tier Superstar

* Exclusive entry to weekly content material and particular rewards

WWE CHAMPIONS, Champions Club Pass free trial will convert to a weekly subscription after 7 days. A fee of $2.99/week (or native equal) might be charged to your Google Play account when the subscription begins, and it’ll auto-renew weekly until turned off at the least 24 hours earlier than the top of a subscription interval. Renewal funds might be charged inside 24 hours earlier than the top of the subscription interval, at a value of $2.99/week (or native equal). Unused parts of free trials might be forfeited upon buy of a subscription. You can handle subscriptions and switch off auto-renewals in your gadget account settings.

Terms of Service: http://scopely.com/tos/

Privacy Policy: http://scopely.com/privateness/









