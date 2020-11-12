The new sport within the distinctive EMERGENCY collection!

Build your individual mission base and put collectively the proper emergency companies crew! Use all of the Fire Department, Rescue Service, Police Department and Technical models to grasp the numerous thrilling missions!

Establish your individual Headquarters and turn into the most effective incident commander of all time!

An web connection is required to play.

EMERGENCY HQ affords:

* Varied and difficult missions on detailed maps

* Specialized mission automobiles from all emergency companies

* Upgrades for buildings and models

* Put your abilities as a commander to the check in opposition to different gamers within the league

* Join forces with different gamers and set up a Rescue Alliance

Start now and show your abilities as a commander!

PLEASE NOTE! You will want no less than one in all these gadgets or higher:

* iPhone: iPhone 5

* iPad: iPad third technology (2012)

* iPad Mini: iPad Mini 2 (2013)









