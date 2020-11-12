Get able to annihilate the enemy!

Join your pals, kind alliances, construct your military and put together for battle.

Welcome to Empires & Allies, the critically acclaimed modern-military technique sport that places the weapons of in the present day’s armies at your fingertips, in a battle for management of the globe.

FEATURES:

-DEPLOY THE WEAPONS OF MODERN WAR from tactical nukes and hellfire missiles to orbital strikes.

-BUILD IN THE WAR FACTORY and craft all-new weapons plus epic ion cannons, stealth mills, air-med dronehives, and extra….

-BATTLE IN ALLIANCE WARS with as much as 100 different gamers as your alliance fights for management of the globe.

-DESIGN YOUR PERFECT ARMY from the arsenals of in the present day’s militaries with battle-hardened tanks, spider drones, helicopters, and extra.

-DYNAMIC BATTLEFIELDS ship more and more troublesome situations that emulate the unpredictability of warfare.

– SAVE THE WORLD from the GRA, an evil terrorist group, and defend your territories from different gamers

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES:

“I can confidently say Empires & Allies boasts superior 3D graphics and better gameplay than Clash of Clans, Game of War: Fire Age, and other current mobile strategy games.” -Seeking Alpha

(5/5) “Highly addictive game. Great game, if you like Clash of Clans you love this one.”

(5/5) “If your looking for a game to substitute for Boom Beach pick this one: Empires & Allies.”

(5/5) “Great game reminds me of Command and Conquer.”

(5/5) “Well designed, easy to play. Really enjoy the realism, no wizards or orcs, just good ol’ military.”

(5/5) “#1. Best military game I’ve played on phone.”

(5/5) “Love it. Love it so much best army game ever!!!!!”









