**OurPact Jr. is the companion app for gadgets paired to OurPact Parent accounts.**

Do not set up on father or mother gadgets. Install OurPact Jr. in your gadgets you want to handle.

If you will have an OurPact Parent account you’ll be able to obtain OurPact Jr. on gadgets paired to your account.

OurPact Jr. is a portal for customers on a paired system to view their display screen time limitations and schedules.

With OurPact Jr. a consumer is ready to see the present standing of their display screen time limitations. For occasion, they will see whether or not they’re at present granted or blocked. They’ll additionally be capable to see the period of their block or when they’ll have entry to their system later.

OurPact Jr. customers may view not solely their day by day display screen time schedules, however weekly schedules. By tapping into the schedules view, they will see what schedules have been created for that given day and later schedules created all through the week.









Incoming Search:

OurPact Jr. hack,

OurPact Jr. cheat,

OurPact Jr. iOS hack,

OurPact Jr. android hack,

OurPact Jr. generator,

OurPact Jr. on-line cheat.