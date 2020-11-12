Friday, November 13, 2020
    PowerTeacher Mobile




    One of the quickest rising classroom administration options is now obtainable for the iPad.

    PowerTeacher Mobile works with EnergySchool, which is the fastest-growing, most generally used scholar data system, supporting greater than 13 million college students throughout the globe.

    PowerTeacher Mobile untethers lecturers from their desktop or laptop computer and permits them to report scores and make observations whereas roaming the classroom, gymnasium, blacktop, science lab and even on a discipline journey.**

    – iPhone, iPod, iPad, and iPad Pro assist
    – Post assignments and scores to folks and college students in real-time
    – Create, replace, and handle assignments
    – Record scores for assignments
    – View and replace class data
    – Record or auto-calculates scholar remaining grade
    – Mass fill scores for assignments
    – Enter feedback and rating codes for assignments
    – Review class rosters
    – Access scholar demographics
    – Access scholar alerts
    – Send e-mail to scholar contacts
    – View scholar photographs from the workplace
    – View scoresheet for scholar teams
    – Create, replace, and handle project classes
    – Review grade scales
    – Reporting phrases to filter assignments and remaining grades
    – Integrated assist heart
    – Secure login
    – School Locator 
    – Synchronize with the PowerTeacher net grade e book
    – Virtual Chalkboard

    IMPORTANT!!
    Your college district have to be utilizing the EnergySchool, EnergySchool SMS or Chancery SMS scholar data programs. If you aren’t certain what scholar data system your college is utilizing, contact your college.

    **PLEASE NOTE
    1. PowerTeacher Mobile requires EnergySchool model 8.0+, EnergySchool SMS 8.0 or Chancery SMS 7.6.0.
    2. Mobile entry is managed by college administration.
    3. Requires a wi-fi connection or cell information plan




    admin

