Welcome to the world’s largest social platform for play. Every month, over 56 million gamers think about, construct, and play collectively inside immersive 3D worlds. Everything in Roblox is user-generated. Our rising neighborhood of 1.7 million creators produce thousands and thousands of distinctive 3D multiplayer experiences utilizing Roblox Studio – our intuitive desktop design device. It’s the rationale we’re referred to as “The Imagination Platform.”

THOUSANDS OF USER-GENERATED GAMES

Players can create the final word theme park, compete as knowledgeable race automobile driver, star in a style present, grow to be a superhero, or just construct a dream residence and hang around with mates. In this protected and moderated surroundings, creativeness guidelines supreme.

MASSIVELY ONLINE MULTIPLAYER

Hang out with your pals and thousands and thousands of different digital explorers throughout computer systems, cell units, tablets, consoles, and VR in all kinds of social video games.

CUSTOMIZABLE CHARACTERS

Take on a brand new persona and gown up your avatar with hundreds of various hats, shirts, faces, gear, and far, far more!

CHAT WITH FRIENDS

Connect with your pals on-line with in-game chat options, personal messages, and teams!

FREE-TO-PLAY

Roblox is free-to-play with non-compulsory in-app purchases.

PLEASE NOTE

Roblox is free to obtain and set up, however gamers also can use actual cash to buy Robux (our digital forex on Roblox) to spend on in-game upgrades or equipment for his or her avatar. Players also can buy an non-compulsory “Builders Club” membership, which supplies additional privileges and a each day Robux stipend (faucet the “More” tab on the backside of the display screen within the app, after which “Builders Club” to study extra).

A community connection is required to play. Roblox video games work finest over Wi-Fi.

ALREADY A HAVE AN ACCOUNT?

Login to your present Roblox account and play on the go!

SUPPORT

Help: https://en.assist.roblox.com/hc/en-us

Contact: https://corp.roblox.com/contact/

PRIVACY POLICY

https://www.roblox.com/data/privateness

PARENT’S GUIDE

https://corp.roblox.com/mother and father/









