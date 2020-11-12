V LIVE – Star Live App

Global Star Live App, V LIVE

*STAR’S REAL LIVE

Discover stay movies of your favourite star!

You can work together along with your stars in actual time all over the world. You will get to know them higher.

*REAL-TIME COMMUNICATION

Communicate along with your star in actual time! ​

You can chat along with your star and ship hearts. Check out particular results occurring as hearts add up! ​

*SUPPORT STAR

You can assist your star’s artwork actions!

Come nearer to your star with CHANNEL+, our membership channels, and V LIVE+ which presents downloadable, excessive decision movies.

*VARIOUS CHANNELS​

We present channels for any theme associated to stars & followers. Enjoy quite a lot of our channels!

[Subscription Benefit]

ㆍAccess to enter member-exclusive channel

ㆍWatch broadcasts or movies on CHANNEL+

ㆍCheck unique pictures and textual content massages accessible on CHANNEL+

ㆍUse FAN board open for CHANNEL+ members solely

ㆍChatting completely for CHANNEL+ members (Occasional)

ㆍJoin occasions open for CHANNEL+ members solely (Occasional)

[Subscription in iTunes]

ㆍ Subscription interval: 1 month – Subscription is renewed mechanically on the finish of its interval of use

ㆍ Subscription Price : $3 or $4 / 1 month (the Price of month-to-month subscription might differ relying on membership merchandise.)

ㆍPayment shall be charged to iTunes Account at affirmation of buy.

ㆍAccount shall be charged for renewal inside 24-hours previous to the top of the present interval, and determine the price of the renewal.

ㆍSubscriptions could also be managed by the consumer and auto-renewal could also be turned off by going to the consumer’s Account Settings after buy.

# Privacy Policy

http://www.vlive.television/insurance policies/privateness

# Terms of Use

http://www.vlive.television/insurance policies/phrases









