Follow our heroes within the newest installment of the fusion sequence; defend in opposition to a relentless wave of orcs and goblins as you uncover new weapons and areas. Witness the cycle of destruction and uncover a deeper that means behind this conflict.
HOW TO PLAY
Drag and drop equivalent towers to create new and extra highly effective weapons. Use gathered scraps from fallen foes to improve your defenses and defeat much more enemies.
FEATURES
Improved upon your favourite gameplay from Turret Fusion
Improved battery life
Follow the story line of a brand new group of heroes
Easy to play, laborious to place down
Fully featured 3D medieval world
Compete in Leaderboards and earn Achievement factors
Incoming Search:
Castle Fusion hack,
Castle Fusion cheat,
Castle Fusion iOS hack,
Castle Fusion android hack,
Castle Fusion generator,
Castle Fusion on-line cheat.
Free Castle Fusion Scrap Refining, Free Castle Fusion Gem Halver, Free Castle Fusion Gem Chest, Free Castle Fusion Gems Large.
Resources
- FREE Scrap Refining
- FREE Gem Halver
- FREE Gem Chest
- FREE Gems Large