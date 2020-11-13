Castle Fusion

Follow our heroes within the newest installment of the fusion sequence; defend in opposition to a relentless wave of orcs and goblins as you uncover new weapons and areas. Witness the cycle of destruction and uncover a deeper that means behind this conflict.

HOW TO PLAY

Drag and drop equivalent towers to create new and extra highly effective weapons. Use gathered scraps from fallen foes to improve your defenses and defeat much more enemies.

FEATURES

Improved upon your favourite gameplay from Turret Fusion

Improved battery life

Follow the story line of a brand new group of heroes

Easy to play, laborious to place down

Fully featured 3D medieval world

Compete in Leaderboards and earn Achievement factors









