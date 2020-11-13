Checkers – basic checkers sport you can play in opposition to difficult laptop opponent or with your mates on-line.
3 gameplay modes:
* One participant in opposition to laptop
* Two gamers sharing board
* Two gamers on-line sport
Strong laptop opponent:
* 6 ranges of problem
* Auto-difficulty – sport engine tracks your taking part in abilities and adapts sport problem precisely for you
* Move undo operate that enables you a number of retries and exercise of your checker standing
* Configure obligatory seize
Online sport:
* Game Center
* Voice chat
* Leaderboards
Player comfort:
* Exclusive consumer interface and nice sound results
* iPhone, iPad and iPod contact assist
The sport performs in line with American Checkers / English Draughts / German Dame guidelines.
