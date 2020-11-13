Checkers – basic checkers sport you can play in opposition to difficult laptop opponent or with your mates on-line.

3 gameplay modes:

* One participant in opposition to laptop

* Two gamers sharing board

* Two gamers on-line sport

Strong laptop opponent:

* 6 ranges of problem

* Auto-difficulty – sport engine tracks your taking part in abilities and adapts sport problem precisely for you

* Move undo operate that enables you a number of retries and exercise of your checker standing

* Configure obligatory seize

Online sport:

* Game Center

* Voice chat

* Leaderboards

Player comfort:

* Exclusive consumer interface and nice sound results

* iPhone, iPad and iPod contact assist

The sport performs in line with American Checkers / English Draughts / German Dame guidelines.









